Atletico Madrid’s very tempting offer to Man City for Julian Alvarez

Ever since Julian Alvarez allowed leaks to media outlets that he wasn’t particularly happy at the amount of time Pep Guardiola was giving him on the pitch at Man City, there was an inevitability that he would leave the current Premier League champions.

It’s almost an affront to one of the most successful club sides in Europe that anyone would want to jump ship, but when you’ve got Erling Haaland in front of you, there’s not too many chances that will be available to showcase your talent.

Alvarez has found that only when the Norwegian is injured does he then become a first choice for Guardiola and it seems as if he’s simply had enough.

Atleti closing in on Julian Alvarez

WhoScored detail that he actually made 49 appearances for the Cityzens in all competitions last season, but only six of those in 2024 were for 90 minutes.

As a player that’s won virtually everything available to him in the game already, it’s clear that his talents deserve a wide audience, and reported long-term interest from Atletico Madrid now appears likely to have paid off.

?? Atlético Madrid are closing in on Julián Álvarez deal! ? Atléti offer more than €75m for Julián to City, working to get it done today. ? Chelsea are closing in on Samu Omorodion deal for £35m with Atléti. ? Conor Gallagher, set to travel to Madrid today. Domino ?? pic.twitter.com/nH9GzaqRa2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Rojiblancos are closing in on the Argentinian after lodging a bid of more than €75m for his services.

A domino effect which also includes moves for Conor Gallagher to the club and for Samu Omorodion to Chelsea would all appear to be taking place at the same time.

Although there’s clearly work to do to get the deal over the line, that’s a very tempting offer from the Spanish top-flight side as they look to replace the likes of Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata.

From the player’s point of view, it will give him the importance he requires and if the service to him is good, there’s no reason why Julian Alvarez can’t become a huge success for Diego Simeone.