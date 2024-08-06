Chelsea can use clause to block Newcastle United latest transfer

Newcastle United could miss out on their transfer target this summer if Chelsea activate a clause they entered in the contract of their former player.

The Magpies are actively looking to sign a new defender this summer and they have identified Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as their top target.

However, the Blues could ruin the party for Newcastle in their pursuit of the England international.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph has reported that talks are underway between Newcastle and Palace for Guehi, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Negotiations underway for Marc Guehi to join Newcastle, as called by @LukeEdwardsTele. He’s top of the list for Newcastle as new CB and talks are advancing on club and player side. Crystal Palace want £65m for Guehi. pic.twitter.com/gl72bcvcpp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2024

Premier League giants could ruin Newcastle’s plans though as they have a matching rights clause in the contract of Guehi, who they sold to Crystal Palace for £18million in 2021, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, as reported by Newcastle World.

If or when Newcastle United agree a fee to sign the Palace defender, the Blues will have a decision to make as they would be offered the opportunity to match the bid made by the Magpies.

It remains to be seen if they will activate that option or not though. It is highly unlikely since they are focusing on other targets at the moment, particularly in the attacking department.

They have already signed a new centre-back this summer in Tosin Adarabioyo so a move for another centre-back would make no sense.