Chelsea and Atletico Madrid talks halted as player fails to travel for medical

The most complicated transfer saga of the summer involves three players and three clubs.

After months of speculation, Chelsea finally reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sell Conor Gallagher.

A breakthrough in talks earlier this week means the England international is on the verge of joining Los Colchoneros in a deal worth a reported £33 million. Striker Samu Omorodion is expected to move the other way once Gallagher is confirmed as a new Atletico player.

Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid hits stumbling block

The 24-year-old isn’t the only Premier League player Diego Simeone wants to sign this summer though. Agreeing on a deal worth up to £82 million for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez on Tuesday morning, Atletico Madrid are closing on a sensational double swoop (David Ornstein).

Julian Alvarez is closing in on a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

And while Alvarez’s move looks close to being finalised, Gallagher’s has reportedly encountered some late problems. According to a report from El Chiringuito TV journalist Marcos Benito, the Chelsea midfielder’s transfer is being held up by his agent’s commission fee demands. This has prevented the Epsom-born playmaker from travelling to Spain to undergo a medical.

Failure to get a deal for Gallagher across the line will see Chelsea miss out on Omorodion, and with talks now at a standstill, fans must await to see if the two clubs can force a breakthrough.

