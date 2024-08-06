Chelsea in pole position to sign £40m-rated La Liga ace this summer

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Chelsea are currently in pole position to sign the 20-year-old striker and they are lining up a £40 million move for him.

Chelsea are desperate to improve their attacking unit and it is not surprising that they have identified Omorodion as a target. The 20-year-old was on loan at Alaves last season and he scored 9 goals in the league for them. He has the potential to develop into a top-class attacker and Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer and the former La Liga forward has been quite underwhelming. Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on him. Signing a quality striker will be one of their priorities this summer.

Chelsea have had two disappointing seasons and they will look to bounce back strongly.

Signing a quality striker could help them improve. Omorodion will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and Chelsea will be able to provide him with that platform. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 24: Samu Omorodion of Deportivo Alaves reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and RCD Mallorca at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 24, 2024 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Omorodion would be a superb addition

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in European football right now. He could justify the £40 million investment in the long term as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with the Spanish club over the next few days. The two clubs have recently agreed on a deal for Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea were overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals last season and the England international needs more support in the attack. Omorodion would be the ideal centre forward for Chelsea. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could lead the line for the Blues next season.

