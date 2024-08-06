Chelsea star admits to loss of confidence following big-money move

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted he suffered a loss of confidence due to the pressure of the transfer fee paid to bring him from Brighton.

The Ecuador international arrived at Stamford Bridge from the Seagulls last summer for a massive £100m fee that could rise to a British club record £115m (per BBC Sport).

However, Caicedo struggled to show his best form throughout 2023/24, especially suffering as Chelsea made a poor start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino.

“The beginning was tough for me, because you are at a big club, the price, you always have to win every game,” Caicedo told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“It was tough for me because when I was in Brighton, the pressure is less. At Chelsea, it is different. I felt a lot of pressure because you know the club, the history, the players who were there.

“But after the last four or five months, I felt more comfortable at the club.”

Asked if he lost confidence, Caicedo said: “Yes, confidence. I have the quality and I know the player I am. But sometimes if you are not strong in your mind, it is difficult.”

In the end, it was now-departed Pochettino and his staff who helped get Caicedo back on track, with the 22-year-old’s form picking up as Chelsea rallied to finish sixth and qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

“A lot of people around me helped me – Mauricio and his staff. They were with me when I felt like I was not the same Moises,” Caicedo added.

“[I asked them] ‘Please help me because I want to show my quality, my football.’ They were with me. I have a person outside of the club who helped me a lot to get the pressure out of my mind.

“A guy I speak to regularly told me, ‘Moises, you are a good player, you can do whatever you want on the pitch with responsibility. Just trust in yourself. If Chelsea paid that [much money] for you, it’s because you are a very good player.'”