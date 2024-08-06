Chelsea have a new stance on Victor Osimhen after latest transfer update

Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker this summer and they have been linked with a number of attackers.

The Blues were first linked with a move for Ivan Toney but in the last few weeks, Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have strengthened the goalkeeping, defensive and midfield department and now they have turned their attention towards signing a new striker.

The Blues have turned their attention towards Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion which means their pursuit of Osimhen is ending, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Napoli star has been linked with a move to Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku possibly going into the other direction.

However, the latest decision from Blues to chase Atletico Madrid’s Omorodion suggests that they will not be going ahead with their interest in Osimhen.

🚨🕷 Atlético Madrid are closing in on Julián Álvarez deal! ◉ Atléti offer more than €75m for Julián to City, working to get it done today. ◉ Chelsea are closing in on Samu Omorodion deal for £35m with Atléti. ◉ Conor Gallagher, set to travel to Madrid today. Domino ⏳🏁 pic.twitter.com/nH9GzaqRa2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

Chelsea have no interest in Osimhen after Omorodion update

As per Di Marzio, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Osimhen this summer while Cheslea’s Premier League rivals Arsenal could enter the race to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

There is interest from Saudi Arabia to sign Osimhen but the player has not been fully convinced by the project in the Middle East and prefers to stay in Europe.

Chelsea’s stance has changed regarding Osimhen due to the complex nature of the deal as the Blues were only willing to sign him on a loan deal while the player wanted a permanent move away from Napoli.

It has now opened the door for PSG or either Arsenal to make a move for Osimhen as both the clubs are looking for a new striker this summer.