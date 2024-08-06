Chelsea have agreed to loan striker David Datro Fofana to Leicester City for the upcoming season, according to reports.

The three-time Ivory Coast international joined the Blues in January 2023 after catching the eye with 24 goals in 65 appearances for Norwegian side Molde — helping them win the league and cup double in 2022.

However, Fofana has only made four senior Chelsea appearances so far, finding more opportunities out on loan, first at Union Berlin before being recalled and sent to Burnley, where he scored four goals in 15 Premier League appearances despite the Clarets suffering relegation.

But Fofana still doesn’t appear to be favoured at Stamford Bridge, with LondonWorld reporting that the 21-year-old has agreed to join Leicester on loan for 2024/25.

The report states that La Liga side Villarreal also showed interest in Fofana, but the player prefers to stay in the Premier League and is now merely waiting for talks between the two clubs to be finalised.

Leicester have been on the lookout for a new striker after declining to renew the contract of Kelechi Iheanacho, who has since joined Sevilla on a free transfer.

At the King Power Stadium, Fofana will battle against Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Tom Cannon for the starting No.9 spot under Steve Cooper, who takes over from Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca — who has, of course, joined Fofana’s parent club.