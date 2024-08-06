Crystal Palace line up ‘elite’ star to replace Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace have already lost star player Michael Olise this summer to Bayern Munich and they could be about to lose another key member of their starting line up.

Centre-back Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer and the Magpies are making progress in completing a move for the England international.

Guehi has impressed after his fine performances for Palace and the England national team.

The centre-back was one of England’s best performers at the Euros this summer and a move away from Palace is looking certain for the former Chelsea defender.

According to Football Transfers, Palace have revived their interest in signing VfL Wolfsburg’s French centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner knows the player well as he bought him at Wolfsburg in 2020 from Sochaux.

The report has mentioned that the manager is keen to work with the defender again and he is being eyed by Palace to potentially replace Guehi.

The Premier League club value Guehi at £60million and his potential sale could earn the Eagles a good amount in transfer fees, just like it did with Olise’s move to Bayern Munich.

Lacroix has impressed several clubs across Europe with AC Milan, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain holding an interest in signing the defender previously.