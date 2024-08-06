“How can I accept” – Enzo Maresca answers big question looming over Chelsea tenure

Enzo Maresca’s reign as Chelsea manager is up and running ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season and the new Blues boss has answered a question many fans wanted the answer to.

The London club has been a mess since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in 2022 and have gone through several managers in the time since.

Chelsea decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season after an underwhelming first campaign, however, the season did end with positive results as the Blues showed signs of improvement.

That was not enough to save the Argentine and the new boss at Stamford Bridge is Enzo Maresca, who the Premier League club brought in following the Italian coach’s successful campaign with Leicester City.

The 44-year-old has a tough job on his hands in West London and one question that has been asked to every new Chelsea manager over the last two years, is how much control the coach has over new signings?

The owners at Chelsea have made a mess of the Premier League giants’ transfer situation since their arrival and Maresca has now shed some light on the state of affairs.

Enzo Maresca comments on Chelsea’s transfer policy

Transfers have been a huge talking point when it comes to Chelsea over the last two years and Maresca has stated that he has a say in who comes and goes at Stamford Bridge.

“How can I accept a player that doesn’t fit into the idea I want to play?” the Italian coach has said via Fabrizio Romano. “I don’t think there is any manager in the world not involved in decisions.

“The squad is very good but if there is a chance to do more, we will do it.”

Chelsea will remain busy in the transfer market until it shuts later this month as the Blues continue to try and create the best squad possible for Maresca to be successful this season.