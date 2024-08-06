Two European clubs eye move for Anthony Martial following Man United exit

Anthony Martial left Manchester United this summer after a nine-year spell at the club.

The Frenchman joined the club back in 2015 and despite showing flashes of brilliance at times, did not completely fulfill his potential.

The former Monaco star faced a number of fitness issues at Old Trafford and his career was affected severely by injuries.

He left the Red Devils this summer after his contract expired and now he is looking to start a new chapter in his career.

According to Sky Sports, Serie A side Atalanta are interested in signing Anthony Martial this summer.

Gianluca Scamacca is expected to be out for a considerable amount of time due to injury, thus they are searching for another striker.

#Atalanta considering signing another striker after Scamacca injury and drawing up a list that is thought to include Antony Martial. #Lille also keen on him following #MUFC departure: https://t.co/0fPV28KTRE pic.twitter.com/JxToi5bEvc — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 5, 2024

French club Lille are also interested in signing the French attacker but it remains to be seen where Martial’s future lies.

The attacker joined Man United in a big money move and he was expected to shine for them but he found it difficult to adjust in England.

In the last few seasons at Old Trafford, he spent more time on the medical table than on the pitch.

Man United have already replaced Anthony Martial

He played 317 games for the Red Devils in all competitions and won the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

After his departure, Man United have completed the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The Dutch attacker will be Martial’s replacement in the squad and United would be hoping he can become a better player for them than the Frenchman ever was.

Atalanta, the Europa League winners last season, present him the best opportunity to revive his career.