Everton striker set for spell on the sidelines after surgery

Everton striker Youssef Chermiti is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing ‘minor surgery’ on his foot, the club have confirmed.

Chermiti arrived at Goodison Park from Portuguese champions Sporting CP for £15m (per BBC Sport) last summer.

Still only 20 years old, Chermiti has had to be patient when waiting for opportunities with the Toffees, playing just 196 minutes of Premier League football last season and making 20 appearances across competitions.

Cherimti appeared to be making progress this summer, seeing plenty of minutes during pre-season and scoring twice in a 3-3 draw with Sligo Rovers in July.

However, the Portugal youth international was withdrawn at half-time in Everton’s 3-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday, with manager Sean Dyche confirming after the match it was due to injury.

“Youssef has one which will take a while. We’re a bit disappointed in that,” said Dyche (via evertonfc.com). “I thought he was going well in pre-season, and that’s not going to be a short one – not by the looks of things.”

Chermiti undergoes surgery

Everton have now confirmed that Chermiti has undergone surgery and despite no timescale being given on his return to action, it’s hard to see him returning soon.

“Everton can confirm Youssef Chermiti has undergone minor surgery on a foot injury,” Everton said in a club statement.

“The Blues striker sustained the problem during a training session at Finch Farm.

“The 20-year-old will now begin rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical team.”