£50m England star could still complete surprise move to Man United

Man United could still make a late-window approach for Brentford striker Ivan Toney with the England star’s future yet to be decided ahead of the new Premier League season.

There was a lot of talk about the striker’s future heading into the summer transfer window as the 28-year-old has just one year left on his Brentford contract and the Bees will not want to lose their star man for free next year.

The London club are seeking £50m to part ways with Toney over the next month but so far, no club in the Premier League has been willing to match that price tag.

The talk around the Englishman’s future has gone very quiet, however, Football Insider are now reporting that Man United could make a late move for the 28-year-old as Erik ten Hag wants another number nine at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund suffered an injury during the Manchester club’s pre-season tour of the United States, which will rule the Danish star out of action until mid-September.

New forward signing Joshua Zirkzee is also unavailable due to a lack of match fitness and that means that the Red Devils head into Saturday’s FA Community Shield clash against Man City without a recognised striker.

Despite this, a move for Toney makes no sense having signed the Dutch forward, and only time will tell if Man United make a move for the Brentford star.

Ivan Toney to Man United makes no sense

Before the summer, a move for Toney would have been a great signing for Man United as the England star is a lethal goal scorer and is proven in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has netted 72 times and assisted a further 23 across 141 games for Brentford in the Premier League and Championship in recent seasons, and it is not hard to see why the Manchester club would want the Englishman.

The Red Devils splashed out £36.5m to sign Zirkzee from Bologna this summer, therefore, it makes no sense to spend more money on a new striker when other areas of the pitch need addressing.

Man United should save their money and try to get a deal for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte over the line as Ten Hag cannot go another season with Casemiro in his midfield following his disastrous campaign last time around.