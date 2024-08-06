European giants begin talks over Man United’s Jadon Sancho, winger open to move

Manchester United have begun initial talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding the sale of Jadon Sancho with conditions of a potential deal being discussed.

Sancho’s future remains up in the air at Man United heading into the 2024/25 season despite the winger making up with Erik ten Hag upon his return to Old Trafford following a period out on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old has been participating in the Manchester club’s pre-season preparations and following the injury to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee working his way towards match fitness, Ten Hag admitted that Sancho could play up front for United against Man City on Saturday in the FA Community Shield.

However, Man United are also open to the idea of selling Sancho and according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, PSG have held initial talks with the Premier League club over the signing of the English winger.

Discussions over the conditions of a potential deal have taken place and it is being said that the 24-year-old could be open to the move to France. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the deal with talks set to continue between the two clubs over the transfers of the Englishman and Manuel Ugarte.

PSG could be a great move for Man United’s Jadon Sancho

It is unclear what role Sancho will have at Man United this season should the winger stay as Ten Hag is very likely to choose Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to play out wide at Old Trafford.

A move to PSG could be a good option for the Englishman as things simply have not worked out for him in Manchester.

The level of Ligue 1 is not as strong as the Premier League and playing in France would help build up Sancho’s confidence and he could have a big role to play in Luis Enrique’s team following the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

Only time will tell what happens with Sancho’s career as his future remains a story to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the window.