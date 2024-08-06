Jeff Stelling names another striker West Ham are signing after Fullkrug

West Ham United have already completed the signing of Germany international striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The Hammers needed a new striker and they have found the right player in Fullkrug, who scored 15 goals for Borussia Dortmund last season in the Bundesliga and the Champions League combined.

The attacker was picked in the Germany squad for Euro 2024, where he scored two goals for the European giants.

He is off to start a new journey in the Premier League now for the Hammers but he may not be the only striker that West Ham sign this summer.

According to Jeff Stelling, the east Londoners are still interested in a move for Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran.

While speaking on talkSPORT, as reported by West Ham Zone, Stelling said:

“As well as Fullkrug, they’ve signed Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville – £110million so far this window, second only to Aston Villa, and they might not be done yet because I understand they’re still interested in Jhon Duran as well. That’s despite signing Fullkrug.”

Duran could be on the move this summer with Villa looking to cash in on the striker.

He only scored five goals for Unai Emery’s team last season but he is a good finisher who can also provide physical presence upfront.

West Ham’s interest in signing Duran makes sense as they cannot only rely on Fullkrug to score goals all season.

The German is new to the league and would take time to adjust but Duran would have no such issue.