Jose Mourinho line up move to sign West Ham first-team player

West Ham United have been busy in the transfer market this summer.

The Hammers have bought a number of new players at the club and they have strengthened their squad in all the positions.

The arrival of manager Julen Lopetegui has brought optimism to the club and the manager has received the backing from the club to make changes to the squad.

Players like Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug have arrived while Guido Rodriguez is on his way to the London Stadium as well.

The signings have put the future of some of the players in jeopardy at the club.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim [via HITC], the Hammers could lose midfielder Tomas Soucek to Fenerbahce as Jose Mourinho eyes a move for the Premier League player.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has made eight signings at the Turkish club this summer, which has also included former Newcastle United winger Alan Saint-Maximin.

Mourinho was interested in signing Rodriguez for his Fenerbahce side but West Ham United joined the race to sign him and they are now close to completing his signature.

That has forced Mourinho to look for alternatives and now he is eyeing a move for Soucek.

Soucek is a key member of the Hammers line up but his place under Lopetegui might be in trouble.

He started 34 Premier League games under Moyes last season but the arrival of Rodriguez might change things for him at the London Stadium.