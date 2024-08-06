Last minute development in the Conor Gallagher story should excite Chelsea fans

It’s been one of the transfer sagas of the summer already, but the Conor Gallagher story could soon be concluded with a last-minute development to excite Blues fans.

Todd Boehly has seemingly wanted to ease the club captain out of the door for some while now in order to claim his transfer fee as ‘pure profit’ as far as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are concerned.

It’s believed that the West Londoners are one of the clubs that are living on the precipice of Financial Fair Play, and that’s perhaps the biggest reason why the last couple of years has seen a transfer merry-go-round at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea announcement close

Arguably, that’s led to the inconsistency that we’ve seen on the pitch during that time, and despite Enzo Maresca’s positive opening statements as new Chelsea manager, as might be expected, it’s hard to see the same not continuing during the Italian’s tenure in the hot-seat.

Hanging on to Gallagher might well have been one of the keys to success for the Blues during the 2024/25 season, though as CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano notes, there’s been an important development in the story.

???? Conor Gallagher's flight to Madrid has been booked for today, he's set to travel as soon as he gets the green light. Plan revealed on Monday now set to be confirmed. Gallagher would join Atléti on €40m fixed fee, five year deal, waiting for Omorodion & Julian Alvarez. pic.twitter.com/QldOyx9R1W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

Gallagher’s flight to Madrid has now been booked, so any lingering hopes the Blues faithful had of a last-minute reprieve are apparently gone.

However, given that there’s a ‘domino effect’ with the deal, which will see Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion move to Chelsea, there’s enough of a reason for supporters to still get excited.

Omorodion, 20, is a powerhouse of a front man whose mobility and strength will be right at home in the Premier League.

With many years in the game ahead of him, he could therefore develop into a real asset for Chelsea.