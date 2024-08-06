Leeds set to sign Crystal Palace ace if Rowe deal fails

Leeds United are interested in signing Jonathan Rowe from Norwich City this summer.

The Whites have been looking for new players after recently losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United, having already lost Archie Gray to Tottenham earlier.

Their players have been linked with a move away from Elland Road after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

Their interest in Rowe is genuine, however, the club knows that the deal will be difficult to complete for the Norwich star and they have identified their back up option in case they fail to sign him.

Norwich have already sold Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray and they are not in any desperate need to sell any more players.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Whites have identified Crystal Palace player Jesurun Rak-Sakyi if they are unable to sign Rowe.

Sheff U still trying … Hull likewise … Leeds may come in if miss Rowe … this is a live one … https://t.co/7V7eE2mQe5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 6, 2024

A number of Championship clubs are interested in signing the Palace wide man and Leeds will face a tough competition to secure his signature.

Whether it is Rowe or Rak-Sakyi, the Whites are set to get a talented player this summer after losing some key members of their starting line up.