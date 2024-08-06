Bundesliga chief’s comments hint at another sale for Leeds United

Leeds United remain at risk of losing defender Max Wober this summer.

The Austrian defender only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg in January 2023 but was allowed to leave for the Bundesliga on loan following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Despite some injuries, Wober proved immensely popular at Gladbach during his 27 matches and impressed so much that he made the Austria squad for Euro 2024, playing three times.

Borussia Monchengladbach have made no secret of their desire to bring Wober back to Borussia-Park this summer. However, Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus recently declared the matter ‘on hold’ due to the German club not being able to meet Leeds’ terms.

“We are of course monitoring the market,” said the 57-year-old (via Football League World). “We cannot meet Leeds United’s demands and Leeds are not looking for a loan.

“That is why the matter is on hold for the time being.

Gladbach not giving up on Wober?

Once again speaking publicly, Virkus now seems more optimistic about re-signing Wober, who he believes could become available again toward the end of the transfer window.

“Max Wobers might come back onto the market right at the end,” he said (via TEAMtalk). “Maybe they won’t play a role in their club or they’ll want to go somewhere else because there might be too many in the same position.”

Leeds have already completed a number of high-profile sales this summer, with Crysencio Summerville joining Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and Glen Kamara through the Elland Road exit door for handsome fees.