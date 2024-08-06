Liverpool eyeing €30m-rated La Liga ace as key star’s replacement

Liverpool reportedly keep on signing the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to a report from journalist Nacho Sanchis, Liverpool are hoping to get a deal done for the Georgian international and they are prepared to loan him back to Valencia.

The goalkeeper is keen on a move to Liverpool and the Reds feel that he could be the ideal long-term replacement for club legend Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian is expected to stay at the Premier League club for at least another year and Liverpool are already lining up a potential replacement for him in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with Valencia for the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

Signing him this summer and loaning him back to the La Liga club would be ideal for all parties. He would get to continue his development with regular first-team football at Valencia and he could then replace Alisson in the long run.

The Georgian is highly rated across Europe and he has the ability to succeed at a top club. Alisson has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma and he has helped them win every major trophy at club level. Replacing him will be a massive challenge for the Reds if he decides to move on in the near future.

Liverpool must look to plan ahead when it comes to the succession of their key players.

Giorgi Mamardashvili would be a long-term asset

Mamardashvili certainly has the potential to develop into a top class goalkeeper and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

The goalkeeper is reportedly valued at €30 million and Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. The 23-year-old certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the long term.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Liverpool will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad this summer. They will be hoping to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the league title and it remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad before the window closes.