“100% the right” decision not to join Liverpool says former big-money Reds target

Last summer Liverpool and Chelsea battled it out to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and the midfielder has now stated that it was “100% the right” decision to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Ecuador star impressed many during his time with the Seagulls, which led to Liverpool and Chelsea becoming interested in the midfield star.

The two Premier League giants went head-to-head by submitting huge offers to Brighton for Caicedo and in the end the London club won the race having agreed a British-record fee of £115m.

This was an incredible amount of money for a club to be paying for a defensive midfielder and so far it has not paid off as the 22-year-old was largely underwhelming last season. However, being so young, that could change for the Chelsea star very quickly and the Ecuadorian talent has said that he made the right decision to move to Stamford Bridge.

“I still remember one year ago… difficult decision, Liverpool is a big team but Chelsea were with me for a couple months and I felt like I couldn’t miss this move,” Caicedo said via Fabrizio Romano.

“They were with me in tough times, it was a difficult decision… but 100% the right one.”

Who has benefitted the most from Moises Caicedo’s decision?

Going off last season, Liverpool have benefitted the most from Caicedo deciding to join Chelsea as the Ecuador star was not very good and the Reds brought in players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for the money they would have spent on the former Brighton star – with the Argentina international being the cheapest and the best of the bunch.

However, the midfielder’s time shouldn’t be judged just yet as the London club has been in chaos ever since their new owners arrived and many hope this season it will settle.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly a good player and the upcoming campaign will be the biggest of his career as the former Brighton star needs to start justifying the British-record fee Chelsea paid for him last summer.