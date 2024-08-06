Liverpool legend believes Arne Slot has found the new Coutinho

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes Arne Slot has the new Coutinho on his hands.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp this summer and has enjoyed an excellent first pre-season at the club, beating Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United during the Reds’ US tour.

That’s despite heading stateside without a number of key players resting due to extended recovery periods from summer international tournaments, such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez.

In their absence, Slot has played several young players and one who has been a particular driving force for his side is Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer of 2022 but has since made just 21 senior competitive appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

The Portugal youth international has instead enjoyed more opportunities out on loan, first at RB Leipzig, then at Hull City for the second half of last season — notching nine goals and two assists in the latter spell.

Is Carvalho the new Coutinho?

Now 21 years old, Carvalho — who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wings — will be hoping to cement his place in the Liverpool squad under Slot this season.

If his pre-season form has been anything to go by, he should have no problem doing that, scoring against both Arsenal and Manchester United, while clocking up 203 minutes so far.

Carvalho certainly caught Thompson’s attention, and he even compared him to ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

“Carvalho scored two goals in the last [two games], against Arsenal, against Man United and he’s a very clever footballer, likes to get between the lines,” Thompson told talkSPORT.

“I know he’s a bit lightweight, but he’s very much like Coutinho and he can deliver.”

Liverpool’s final friendly comes against Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday before they travel to newly-promoted Ipswich Town in their opening fixture of the 2024/25 Premier League season.