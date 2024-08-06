Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive campaign with the Eagles and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham hotspur.

According to Football Insider, both clubs have registered their interest in signing the England international and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay up.

According to reports, the player has a £60 million release clause in his contract but it can only be triggered by Champions League clubs. Therefore, Liverpool will be able to sign the player for a set price this summer. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can negotiate a similar deal for the player.

Eberechi Eze would improve Liverpool or Tottenham

Both Liverpool and Tottenham need more quality and cutting edge in the final third. The 26-year-old is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

He is well-settled in English football and he could make an instant impact as well.

The opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool or Tottenham will be quite attractive for the player as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to push for trophies with them.

The attacking midfielder scored 11 goals last season and picked up 6 assists along the way. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better teammates. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for him.

Both clubs will look to push for trophies next season and someone like Eze could make a big difference for them with his creativity, flair and technical ability.