Exclusive: Man United consider surprising cost-effective alternative to Ugarte

Last season, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, faced significant issues with experienced midfielder, Casemiro, hence a potential pursuit for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

Opponents were able to penetrate United’s back line too easily, with the Brazilian struggling to hold the fort.

The Red Devils pursuit of Ugarte was expected to progress after PSG signed Portuguese star, Joao Neves, however, it seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board are continuing to baulk at the asking price for the Uruguayan.

Man United’s surprise alternative to Ugarte

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources now understand that United could consider a surprise alternative, notwithstanding that Scott McTominay could also yet leave the club in the current transfer window.

English Championship side, Burnley, won’t let Sander Berge go cheaply, but sources indicate that his agents have approached United regarding the availability of their client.

At this stage it remains unclear whether the Red Devils will prioritise Berge’s transfer, but he certainly represents value for money.

It’s believed that Ugarte would cost upwards of £50m, whilst Berge, 26, is understood to be available for less that half that, at around the £20m-£24m mark.

Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, have also been linked with Berge, but the financial conditions on the deal are not yet considered suitable for Jose Mourinho’s new club.

With a few weeks still to go in the current transfer window, there’s plenty of time to get deals over the line, however, given that the trail for Casemiro to move to the Saudi Pro League seems to have gone cold, there’s a very real possibility that he will still be a United player come the first match of the season.

His astronomical wages (£350,000 per week according to Capology) would appear to be an issue, even for the Saudis, and perhaps, given his advancing years, Casemiro and his representatives would do well to lower their demands a little.

In so doing, it could set in motion a domino effect that will keep all parties happy.