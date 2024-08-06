Manchester United confirm Joshua Zirkzee shirt number

Manchester United have confirmed two number changes for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Red Devils are looking to improve upon last season’s league position which saw them slump to a disappointing eighth-placed finish.

Making their first two first-team signings, new shareholders INEOS, headed by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, secured early summer deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro.

And while sporting director Dan Ashworth works to identify a suitable midfield alternative to Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Urgate, which reportedly includes 23-year-old Wolves playmaker, Joao Gomes, the club have confirmed which shirt number one of their new signings will wear.

Man United confirm Joshua Zirkzee shirt number

As per United’s official website, Zirkzee, who joined from Bologna for a reported £36.5 million, will wear the number 11 shirt next season.

Ready to seize his moment. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 6, 2024

Striker Rasmus Hojlund was the side’s number 11 last season but the Denmark international is now set to take on the iconic number nine shirt.

“Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has been confirmed as the club’s new no.11 ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season,” the club confirmed ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

Ryan Giggs made the number 11 shirt almost as iconic as the number seven. The former winger, who played for the club for 23 years between 1991 and 2014, still holds the club’s record for most appearances (967) — an achievement which may never be beaten in the modern era.