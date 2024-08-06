Manchester United are at the centre of a complicated transfer saga involving three players and two other clubs.

After signing striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and highly-rated centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille, the Red Devils are now forced to be creative with any more incomings.

Likely to pursue a new central midfielder but only if one of, or both, Casemiro and Scott McTominay depart, United’s sporting operation, overseen by INEOS’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth, could yet finish the summer window with a flurry of activity.

Right-back in, right-back out at Old Trafford

And in addition to a midfielder, the 20-time league winners are also in the mix to sign a new right-back. Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui is rumoured to have already agreed personal terms and could join before Saturday’s Community Shield clash at Wembley against rivals Manchester City.

However, similarly to Casemiro and McTominay, the Red Devils will only bring in a new full-back if Aaron Wan-Bissaka moves on. The former Crystal Palace defender is a top target for West Ham with the two clubs locked in talks for several days.

Denzel Dumfries wants Man United move

The two English clubs have yet to make a breakthrough though, and according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, while United’s preference is to replace Wan-Bissaka with 26-year-old Mazraoui, another player-swap scenario has emerged as a possibility.

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries is refusing to open contract talks with the Serie A club until the window has closed with the Dutch wing-back, thought to be a long-standing target, keen on a move to Old Trafford. Just like Mazraoui though, Dumfries’ future will depend on Wan-Bissaka, and with Inter Milan now also an option for the London-born defender, West Ham will be forced to either hasten their approach, or end negotiations.