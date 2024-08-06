Man United struggling to sell 30-year-old first-teamer due to £120k-per week wages

Manchester United are working on multiple deals, both incomings and outgoings, however, according to recent reports, the Red Devils are struggling to offload one first-team player due to his wages.

The 20-time league winners have already made two permanent signings this summer — striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

However, now forced to be creative in their approaches for more signings, including direct replacements being signed immediately after another departs, United have been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.

Man United struggling to sell player who earns £120,000-per week

The English giants are unlikely to sign either player until either, or both, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (linked with West Ham) and 30-year-old Victor Lindelof move on though.

And according to a recent report from the Telegraph, the latter is proving a tricky asset to shift due to his wages, which, according to Spotrac, see him earn £120,000-per week for another year.

A snippet from the Telegraph’s report said: “There has been tentative interest from Italy and Turkey in Lindelof but his wages are an obstacle for suitors.”

Erik Ten Hag faces a similar headache with defensive midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian has been made available for transfer but despite links to clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, United have yet to receive any concrete offers for the former Real Madrid star.

The lack of interest in Casemiro could lead to midfield teammate Scott McTominay departing. Marco Silva’s Fulham have already had at least two offers rejected. It remains to be seen whether or not the Cottagers will return with a third before the close of the window.