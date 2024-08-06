Man United risk fan frustration after including former player on midfield shortlist

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils have already made two signings — striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

However, next on the list for Erik Ten Hag is a central midfielder, and while a lot is likely to hinge on Casemiro and Scott McTominay, both of whom could leave before the start of the season, recent speculation suggests United are drawing up a shortlist of targets.

The 20-time league winners, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, held talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible deal to sign Manuel Ugarte. However, the Parisians’ refusal to budge on their £51 million asking price has seen the Red Devils walk away from negotiations and pursue alternative, more cost-effective, targets.

Man United considering re-signing former loanee

And according to a recent report from Sky Sports, United’s shortlist includes Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, Real Socieded’s Martin Zubimendi, Burnley’s Sander Berge and most interestingly, former loanee and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international spent last season on loan at Old Trafford but a stop-start campaign saw the 27-year-old fail to impress.

Although held back by injuries and fitness-related issues, Amrabat started just 10 Premier League games last season — hugely disappointing for a player who impressed so much during the winter 2022 World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brazil midfielder Joao Gomes has also recently been linked with a summer move to United. United’s Midlands-based league rivals are believed to value the South American at around £38 million.