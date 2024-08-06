Man United turn attention to EPL midfielder dubbed ‘very, very talented’ by his manager

Manchester United are working on alternative midfield targets after walking away from a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils’ refusal to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s £51 million asking price for the Uruguay international has seen them recently leave negotiations in favour of pursuing more cost-effective targets (David Ornstein).

Joao Gomes wanted by Man United as Casemiro exit rumours intensify

And according to a report from Football Transfers, one of the players under consideration by INEOS and sporting director Dan Ashworth is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 23-year-old, previously of Brazilian side Flamengo, has been at Molineux for 18 months. He enjoyed a decent individual campaign last season, and, with his tenacious style of play which includes playing as a number eight or six, continues to live up to his “The Pitbull” nickname.

Gomes’ rise in English football would have come as little surprise to manager Gary O’Neil.

Gary O’Neil won’t want to lose ‘very, very talented’ Gomes

Speaking to the club’s website about the South American in June, the 41-year-old boss, who was appointed Wolves boss 12 months ago, said: “There’s a lot of players who’ll speak a similar language and his English is good, and he’s a hungry, humble, honest, hardworking kid who is very, very talented.”

However, irrespective of O’Neil’s admiration, Gomes is now viewed as a possible replacement for Casemiro, who remains heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. There is a belief that the midfielder would be available for £38 million — a figure far less than Urgate.

Elsewhere, there is also uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Scott McTominay. The Scotland international is a target for Fulham and could still leave before the close of the window.

Gomes, also linked with Liverpool, is a contender to replace either, or both, departing United midfielders. The Brazilian, born in 2001, has up to five years left on his contract.