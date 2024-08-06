(Video) Lionel Messi’s £9.5 million mansion vandalised by climate activists

Lionel Messi’s Ibiza home has reportedly been vandalised by climate activists.

According to a report from Sky News, the Inter Miami megastar’s Spanish property, which he bought for £9.5 million (€11 million) in 2022, has been targeted by climate protestors.

The activists sprayed red and black paint on the property’s walls and said they want the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to ‘denounce the responsibility of the rich’ for the climate crisis.

See the report, which Disclose.tv have recently posted on their X account, below.

 

