Mikel Arteta has given the green light to Arsenal’s pursuit of the services of Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino.

After once again falling short in the Premier League title race last season, Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his squad to ensure they end their wait for the league title. While they have already strengthened their defence by signing Riccardo Calafiori, the North London club are now looking to reinforce their midfield.

They want to bring in a world-class midfielder who can increase the competition for places and more importantly form a dependable partnership with Declan Rice. Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is at the top of their wishlist and according to a report from AS via SportWitness, the Gunners are preparing to table an offer worth €30 million as Mikel Arteta has approved the move.

Merino has been a mainstay in the Sociedad team since joining them back in 2018. He has been a consistent performer for them over the years. Last season, he was one of their standout performers and he even played a part in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024. With just 12 months left on his contract, his future has been the talk of the town for a while now.

The 28-year-old doesn’t intend on penning down a new deal and if reports are to be believed, he is keen on returning to the Premier League. Arsenal is his preferred destination and he is waiting for Arteta’s team to put their foot on the accelerator to sign him.

Mikel Merino would be a quality addition

Merino is capable enough to play as a central midfielder as a defensive midfielder. He has all the qualities needed to strengthen the double pivot in front of their backline and Arteta has given the green light to the move. While Sociedad haven’t received any offers for his services yet, Arsenal are preparing a €30 million bid following their manager’s approval.