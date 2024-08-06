Exclusive: Newcastle intending to land international duo before Premier League kick-off

Newcastle are focusing on strengthening their defence, working with particular emphasis on landing a new goalkeeper and centre-back.

Burnley’s James Trafford is gaining more and more importance for the club according to CaughtOffside sources, and this week will be important for his possible arrival.

That’s because the Magpies will present an offer of around £22m for the Englishman, who has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Newcastle set for transfer spending spree

Add-ons in this deal will play a crucial role in getting closer to Burnley’s demands.

Regarding a new centre-back, internal evaluations are still being made.

Malick Thiaw is still on the Magpies’ list, but the Premier League outfit has doubts about the player’s physical condition, particularly in light of the price tag set by AC Milan; £35m.

This aspect of the potential transfer is making Newcastle lean toward other targets and Marc Guehi is currently the preferred name.

Crystal Palace are willing to listen to any offers for the England international, as long as they are priced north of £50m.

Vitao from Brazilian outfit, Internacional de Porto Alegre, is another profile under the radar, and he has been proposed to the club through intermediaries CaughtOffside sources have learned.

West Ham have also approached the player who already has an agreement in principle with Real Betis.

If Newcastle can stay within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), they will also get to work on landing a new winger.

Pedro Neto and Oscar Bobb are the top names on their list, with Noni Madueke and Johan Bakayoko in in the race to play alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The latter, despite many rumours, is discussing the renewal of his contract with the Magpies.