“I think Newcastle..” – Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update on Newcastle

Newcastle United are looking to make new signings in the summer as they plan to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Magpies have already signed Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy this summer while they have made Lewis Hall’s move to the club permanent.

They are set to add more players to their squad and they have identified their transfer targets.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is currently on top of their wish list and they have already made a move to sign the England international.

The centre-back is keen on a move to join Newcastle this summer, according to the Guardian.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Magpies are set to be busy in the final weeks of the transfer window.

While speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, the journalist said:

“At the moment, internal conversations are taking place. So, Marc Guehi could be one to watch for sure for Newcastle, because they want to add one more defensive player.

“Meanwhile, they have signed William Osula from Sheffield United, and so I think Newcastle will be another club busy in the final weeks.”

Newcastle need to add depth to their squad

Eddie Howe’s team finished seventh in the league last season and they suffered when they had to deal with an injury crisis.

Their small squad had issues to cope with the lengthy fixtures list and in order to avoid such a situation again, Howe is determined to increase the depth of his squad.

It remains to be seen who else the Toon Army will target apart from Guehi. There is a need for a new right-winger as well at the club with Newcastle willing to replace Miguel Almiron.

Howe has the backing of the club to make new additions this summer as the PIF have complete faith in his ability to take them forward.