Newcastle United set sights on goalkeeper who could cost £30 million

Despite signing two goalkeepers already this summer, Newcastle United are reportedly considering bringing in a third.

Forced to navigate the Premier League’s strict rules on Profit and Sustainability (PSR), the Magpies signed Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest and allowed homegrown talent Elliot Anderson to move the other way.

37-year-old veteran John Ruddy was also signed on a free transfer from League One side Birmingham City to accompany back-up Slovakia international Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United in the market for another goalkeeper

However, despite being well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, which is headed by number one Nick Pope, according to a recent report from TBR Football, Eddie Howe has his sights set on another.

Burnley’s James Trafford is a player the Magpies have been linked with several times in the past but a deal has so far failed to be agreed.

James Trafford is a long-standing transfer target for Newcastle United.

In addition to that, with the Clarets’ Championship starting in less than one week, Howe’s side could find an agreement even harder to come by.

Expected to cost within the region of £30 million, Burnley will not allow the former Manchester City academy star to leave Turf Moor for a cut-price.

Last season, Trafford, who was Burnley’s first-choice Premier League shot-stopper, kept two clean sheets in 28 domestic games.

The 21-year-old, represented by leading agency CAA Stellar, has three years left on his £25,000-per week contract (Spotrac).

