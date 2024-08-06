Newcastle United are looking to bring Barcelona star Raphinha back to the Premier League.

Eddie Howe is keen on reinforcing his attack before the end of the transfer window. He is pushing hard to add more quality to the final third of the pitch in an attempt to bounce back after a disappointing season last time out. While they have been linked with quite a few top forwards, the Magpies are yet to make an attacking signing.

Barcelona’s Raphinha has been on their wishlist for a long time now and according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle United are plotting a move to bring the Brazilian winger back to the Premier League. With Miguel Almirón’s future at the club uncertain amidst interest from the Middle East, Howe sees Raphinha as an ideal upgrade in that position.

The 27-year-old winger made a name for himself while playing for Leeds United before joining the Spanish giants in the summer of 2022. While he might not be a guaranteed starter at Barcelona, Raphinha has been a consistent performer. He has done well on both the right as well as left flank. He can surely be a great option for Hansi Flick moving ahead but the Catalan giants are open to his departure as he can help them raise funds to sign other important targets.

Barcelona ready to sell Raphinha

They did receive a strong offer worth around €65 million from a Saudi Arabian club but it wasn’t considered to be good enough as Barcelona had spent €58 million plus another €7 million in variables to sign him. While they are ready to sell the 27-year-old, the Spanish giants want to ensure they make a significant profit. The Magpies have reignited their interest in Raphinha and are pushing hard to bring him back to the Premier League but they are not going to find it easy as the player has no intentions of leaving Barcelona.