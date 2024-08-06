Nico Williams has made a decision on his immediate future and Arsenal fans will want to hear it

One of the transfer sagas of the summer is finally at an end after it was revealed that Athletic Club de Bilbao and Spain sensation, Nico Williams, has made a definitive decision on his immediate future.

After a sensational Euro 2024 for La Furia Roja, the youngster became one of the most coveted footballing talents in European football, with both Barcelona and Arsenal believed to be seriously interested in securing his services.

Nico Williams makes a definitive contract decision

Given that fellow Spain winger, Lamine Yamal, has been ripping it up for the Catalan club since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old, the thought that Williams would provide an outlet opposite Yamal for both club and country wasn’t without foundation.

However, despite reported interest from Barca (including from Mirror Sport and others), an official bid was never forthcoming.

Arsenal too appeared to stop short of putting a fee forward to the Basque giants in order to bring the player and his representatives to the negotiating table.

Now Spanish outlet, Cadena COPE, have reported that a final decision from Williams has been made, and the 22-year-old will stay with Athletic for at least another season.

That’s sure to delight supporters of his current club, and disappoint the masses in Catalonia and North London.

If his form continues on an upward trajectory, there’s no doubt that he’ll be a sought after commodity 12 months from now, and Athletic may even be able to add a significant premium to his sale price if they can negotiate a new contract with a higher release clause.

Some might say that Williams has shown a lack of ambition by not trying his luck at a storied European giant, though his evident happiness at playing for the Basque outfit must be factored in.