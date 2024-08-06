Real Madrid were serious about signing 26-year-old this summer but Tottenham would not listen

Real Madrid were serious about signing Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero this summer but the Premier League club were not willing to sell the player as he remains a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

According to the reliable Gaston Edul, the Argentinian reporter has stated that Real Madrid were willing to make an offer for Romero this summer and even contacted Tottenham to discuss a deal for the defender, however, Spurs responded by telling the La Liga champions that the World Cup winner is not for sale.

The North London club have one of the best centre-back pairings in the Premier League with the 26-year-old partnering Micky van de Ven at the heart of Postecoglou’s defence and the Australian coach does not want that broken up.

Romero has been a fan favourite at Tottenham since making the move to England in 2022 and has developed into one of the best centre-backs on the planet since, growing with both club and country.

The World Cup winner has a contract at Spurs until 2026 and it remains to be seen if the defender pens a new deal in North London.

That will likely depend on how Postecoglou’s team progress this season and Romero has already admitted that he is happy at the Premier League club.

Cristian Romero hopes to win a trophy with Tottenham this season

When asked about rumours linking him with a move away from Tottenham this summer in a recent interview with ESPN, Romero stated that he is not thinking about other clubs ahead of the new season and is focused on winning a title with Tottenham.

“I don’t think about other clubs! I respect Tottenham a lot,” Romero said via Fabrizio Romano. “They always gave me a lot of affection, so I like to play here at Spurs.

“Let’s hope that this year we can win a title, it’s my mission.”

That is a dream every Spurs fan shares with their centre-back and they hope the World Cup winner can added to his medal collection throughout the 2024/25 campaign.