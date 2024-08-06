£60m Tottenham star could leave this summer should Ange Postecoglou land key signing

Ange Postecoglou has an eye on Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke to lead Tottenham’s forward line this season and the striker’s arrival could see Richarlison depart North London.

Spurs never replaced Harry Kane after the England star left the club last summer to complete a major move to Bayern Munich and the Premier League side seem keen to do so before the current transfer window shuts.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are keen on Solanke and have held talks with the player over a move. The 26-year-old has a £65m buy-out in his Bournemouth contract, but no club has been willing to match this so far.

The Cherries star is coming off the back of the best season of his career as he scored 21 goals and assisted a further four across 42 games in all competitions.

The signing of Solanke would improve Tottenham should he continue on his current trajectory and it would also allow Postecoglou to keep Son Heung-min on the left, where he is best.

There is a long way to go before the signing of the Bournemouth star is complete and if the Englishman does arrive, that could see Richarlison depart Spurs before the window shuts.

What would Dominic Solanke’s arrival mean for Richarlison at Tottenham?

Richarlison has been at Tottenham since 2022 having joined the North London outfit as part of a £60m deal with Everton. The Brazilian’s time at Spurs has not gone to plan as the forward has been largely underwhelming.

Last season was the Brazilian’s best at Spurs as the 27-year-old netted 12 goals and assisted a further four across 31 matches in all competitions.

Should Solanke arrive, the former Everton star is unlikely to be a starter and therefore, could look to leave the Premier League club as his future at present is already certain.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old is happy at Spurs and has no plans to leave the North London club before the transfer window shuts, however, that can change very quickly.

The Brazil international has been widely linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and it is believed that interest remains in the forward, which could come into play later this month.