Same again for reliable Man United ace as contract talks stall once more

With a couple of weeks until the start of the 2024/24 Premier League season, there are still some players at clubs, including Man United, that aren’t 100 percent sure that their immediate future will be at their current club or whether they’ll be suiting up for someone else before a ball is kicked.

For fringe players in particular it can be quite an unsettling experience as there isn’t just the financial element to think about.

It’s the upheaval of potentially moving hundreds of miles away, sometimes even to a different country, as well as the issue of whether the player actually wants to move to any of the clubs that may be interested in his services.

Man United ace will have a feeling of deja vu

Twelve months or so ago, reliable Man United midfielder, Scott McTominay, appeared to be the subject of serious interest from West Ham United.

Indeed, according to The Guardian (subscription required) at the time, the Hammers made a joint bid for him and his Red Devils colleague, Harry Maguire.

As it turned out, neither player moved to the London Stadium, despite a courtship that lasted a few weeks.

Here we are in summer 2024, and the Scottish international could be forgiven for getting a feeling of deja vu, only this time it’s Fulham who are the interested party.

According to Sky Sports, dialogue between the two clubs is ongoing, but the Cottagers won’t raise their £20m bid for McTominay, meaning those contract talks have stalled at present.

Effectively, United would therefore have to come back to the negotiating table with an acceptable counter offer in order for Fulham to bite.

In the meantime, McTominay is stuck between a rock and a hard place, not knowing if he’ll be walking out at Old Trafford next season as a Man United player or an opponent.