20-year-old all set to pen seven-year contract with Chelsea as part of £35m deal

Chelsea are set to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year contract with the La Liga club waiting to confirm the signing of Man City’s Julian Alvarez before letting their striker go.

Diego Simeone lost his main striker from last season Alvaro Morata over the summer to AC Milan and has wanted Alvarez to fill that void throughout the current transfer window.

Atletico have now agreed a deal worth £82m with Man City to sign the World Cup winner as it looks like the Argentina star is on his way to Spain. Once that deal is wrapped up, the Madrid-based side will allow Omorodion to join Chelsea, who have been chasing the 20-year-old talent for some time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, everything is set for the transfer to be confirmed, with the deal costing Chelsea £35m.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the player, who is set to sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031.

Enzo Maresca will finally see a new striker arrive at Chelsea but it remains to be seen if the West London outfit make a move for a bigger name later in the transfer window as it is a role that will be key to the Blues’ success this season.

Who is Samu Omorodion and why do Chelsea want the striker?

Omorodion has been at Atletico Madrid since 2023 having joined from Granada. The forward signed a deal with the Spanish giants until 2028 but has never played for Diego Simeone’s team.

The Atleti star spent last season on loan with Deportivo Alaves and impressed across the 35 games he played in La Liga with the youngster producing nine goals and one assist as Los Blanquiazules finished in the top half of Spain’s top flight.

This not only caught the attention of Chelsea but also his parent club, with Marca reporting last month that Atletico wanted to keep the player in Madrid for the upcoming season.

However, circumstances have changed with the arrival of Alvarez and with that deal being very expensive, the La Liga side have decided to part ways with the 20-year-old, but their initial desire to keep him is a good sign for Chelsea.

The Premier League giants struggled in front of goal last season and they hope that the arrival of Omorodion will help with that issue throughout the 2024/25 campaign.