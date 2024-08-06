Video: ‘Wayne Rooney’ spotted at riots in Plymouth

In what surely has to be one of the more bizarre potential sightings of a famous person, someone closely resembling Wayne Rooney was caught on live TV at the riots and disruption taking place in Plymouth City Centre.

The former Man United and England international is manager of local side, Plymouth Argyle, so armchair super sleuths may have thought that they were onto something.

However, other social media posts which show a clearer picture seem to confirm that it isn’t Rooney, but a doppelganger.

No it isn’t him. I think he works for Sky as well pic.twitter.com/rKn1089DjC — Joe Graham ?? (@J_Graham93) August 5, 2024

Pictures from Sky News