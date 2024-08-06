Julen Lopetegui tells West Ham star to find new club; medical elsewhere already booked

Julen Lopetegui has reportedly informed Kurt Zouma he has no future at West Ham.

After starting in 32 Premier League games, the 29-year-old, who also captains the side, featured heavily last season.

However, the defender’s time in London appears to be ending with HITC recently reporting talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League have advanced quickly.

Kurt Zouma set for Saudi move

Although the identity of the Saudi club has not been confirmed, the Frenchman is believed to be a long-standing target for Al-Qadsiah. The Middle Eastern club attempted to sign Zouma last year but came up short after the defender refused the move.

Things look to be playing out differently this summer though with the centre-back already scheduled to have a medical.

Former Borussia Dortmund centre-back, now free-agent, Mats Hummels, is reportedly a target for Lopetegui, and if the German gives the green light, would be expected to replace the outgoing Zouma.

During his three years at the London Stadium, Zouma, who has 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to seven goals in 103 games in all competitions.