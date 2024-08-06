West Ham United have tabled an offer worth €30 million to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The Hammers are searching for a striker who can be the new leader of their attack moving ahead and AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham seems to be quite high on their wishlist. According to a report from Calciomercato, West Ham have submitted a €30 million offer to bring the English international back to the Premier League.

Abraham came up the ranks at Chelsea and made quite a name for himself. Unfortunately, he couldn’t establish himself as their go-to man and ended up joining AS Roma in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth around €40 million.

He had an exceptional debut campaign at the Italian club as he scored 27 goals and also bagged five assists. While it was an exceptional start, things have gone downhill since. He was out injured for the majority of the 2023/24 season and it seems his time at Roma has come to an end.

Daniele De Rossi’s team have already added Matias Soulé and Artem Dovbyk to strengthen their attack and they are keen on selling Abraham.

West Ham won’t be able to afford Tammy Abraham wages

While they do need a backup striker, they have no intentions of paying the former Chelsea player €4.5 million net per season to continue at the club. They are willing to sanction his departure amidst interest from AC Milan and West Ham United.

While the player prefers joining Milan because they can offer Champions League football, the Hammers are trying their best to convince him about a move.

Michail Antonio is already 34 and he has been struggling with knee injuries of late. While they do have Danny Ings in their squad, Julen Lopetegui doesn’t count on him to be the preferred choice up top. As a result, they are pushing hard to bring Abraham back to England and have tabled an offer worth €30 million. It does seem to be a great opportunity for Roma to cut their losses but the Hammers will have to convince the Chelsea graduate about the move.