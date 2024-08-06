West Ham have been one of the Premier League’s busiest teams this summer.

The club’s transfer activity, overseen by director Tim Steidten, have seen the Hammers make six first-team signings. Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham have all joined on permanent deals.

However, despite already spending well over £100 million, the London-bases club, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, are considering ‘bringing one more experienced central defender’ and have identified former Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels as the ideal target.

West Ham want Mats Hummels

The German defender is a free agent after failing to renew his deal at Dortmund last season. The 35-year-old is one of Europe’s most experienced players — featuring in over 620 senior matches.

Likely to be a success in the Premier League, West Ham must now convince the six-time Bundesliga winner to scrap any plans of retirement he may have and join the Hammers on what would probably be a short-term deal. If Julen Lopetegui can persuade the defender to continue playing, he will be well-placed to sign the 35-year-old after Bologna withdrew their interest.

Hummels has enjoyed a hugely successful career lifting 17 major trophies, including winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany.