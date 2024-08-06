Major West Ham concern as rival ‘seriously considering’ hijacking transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion are ‘seriously considering’ a move for German defender Mats Hummels, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The 35-year-old was one of the stars for Borussia Dortmund last season as they reached the Champions League final.

Hummels posted tournament-highs for tackles, interceptions, clearances, headed clearances and possessions won in the defensive third as part of a Dortmund side that kept more clean sheets (6) than any other team.

However, the veteran was unable to stop Dortmund from succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at Wembley, with second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr settling the tie.

Hummels — a 78-time Germany international and 2014 World Cup winner — left Dortmund at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Naturally given his quality and experience, Hummels is in high demand as a free agent and AC Milan were the first major European side to be linked with his signature earlier in the summer.

More recently, West Ham United were revealed as another potential suitor for Hummels, who is a five-time Bundesliga champion with Dortmund and Bayern Munich combined.

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund applauds the fans, whilst wearing his runners up medal, after Real Madrid defeat Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024

Brighton to hijack West Ham’s Hummels move?

According to Plettenberg, West Ham are at risk of losing out on Hummels with Brighton ‘seriously considering’ a move for the ball-playing centre-back — who is still also considering retirement.

“Brighton, seriously considering to sign Mats Hummels as a free agent,” the Sky Sports Germany reporter wrote on X. “There was a phone call between coach Fabian Hürzeler and Hummels in the last days about Brighton‘s project, Hummels’ ambition and more.

“Brighton [are] very open to signing Hummels as an experienced central defender. [The] 35-year-old has not yet made a final decision whether to continue or end his career.”

