Newcastle United set to confirm new signing in next 24 hours

Newcastle United FC Sheffield United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly set to announce their next signing of the summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Sheffield United striker William Osula is on the verge of completing a £15 million move to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies will pay the Blades £10 million upfront plus £5 million in add-ons for the 21-year-old Danish forward who spent last season on loan with Derby County.

William Osula is set to sign for Newcastle United.

Impressing during his time with the Rams, Osula, who is represented by leading agency CAA Stellar, scored five goals in 21 appearances and earned himself the respect of Newcastle — a club on the lookout for more young talent.

An official announcement is expected soon following the player’s medical which took place on Monday.

