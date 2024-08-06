World class ace offered to Man City as Julian Alvarez replacement

The transfer merry-go-round is starting to turn apace with some big deals on the verge of being concluded.

Though there’s still a few weeks left of the summer window, the fact that the big European leagues kick off before then means that clubs appear to be bedding down their squads as soon as practicable rather than leaving it until the last minute.

???? Manchester City confirmed to Atlético Madrid that their final proposal for Julián Álvarez worth €75m plus €20m add-ons has been accepted. Negotiations ongoing on player side. ?? Man City to authorize Julián for medical in Spain as soon as personal terms are agreed. pic.twitter.com/waBhyYU2no — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, advanced on Tuesday morning, Atletico Madrid and Man City have now agreed a deal for Julian Alvarez to move to the Rojiblancos.

It’s evidently a move that suits all parties, given the size of the reported transfer fee.

Once the deal has been rubber stamped and the Argentinian has put pen to paper with Atleti, Man City can then bring in a replacement.

It would be no surprise to find out that they’re already doing the groundwork for the same and could soon follow Alvarez’s departure announcement with one for a new attacker.

Joao Felix offered to Man City

According to the Daily Mail, Atleti actually offered them Joao Felix in order to help smooth negotiations.

The Portuguese, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, is believed to be persona non grata at Atleti, and in that sense, they were always going to try and include him in the deal for Alvarez.

There’s no mention of Felix in Romano’s most recent update, however, so that would suggest that the Cityzens are not interested in taking things further – at least not as part of the Alvarez deal.

Joao Felix does remain something of an enigma, but he still showed flashes of his brilliance whilst with the Catalan giants.

If Atleti are desperate to get rid of him and there’s a deal to be done, City could do a lot worse.