Agent questions Tottenham move for star who could now join West Ham

Although Tottenham finished the 2023/24 season in a better position than London rivals, West Ham United, it’s the Hammers that have stolen a march on the Lilywhites in the transfer market.

If Ange Postecoglou was looking for serious investment from the club and for Daniel Levy to put his hand in club coffers, so far this summer he’s seemingly not had the answer required.

West Ham on the other hand, have been going to town bringing in some high quality exponents that will likely stand them in good stead for next season.

Tim Steidten must be given the credit for landing the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez et al, with Julen Lopetegui now given a real opportunity to take the club forward.

One player that Spurs were known to be interested in, Juventus’ brilliant Federico Chiesa, could find his way to the London Stadium instead.

“I haven’t heard anything about it (Chiesa joining Spurs), to be honest,” agent David Lavelle told Bianconera News.

“I haven’t heard anything (official) about that rumour. This is news to me. He is a very, very good player.

“There is definitely a chance (he will move to the Premier League). I spoke to Cristiano (Giuntoli) and I think he could find a chance at a couple of Premier League clubs and I can say that we have some requests for a left winger from Fulham, who would be willing to pay, and from West Ham.”