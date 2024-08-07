Video: Magical pre-season goal highlights why Arsenal can win the Premier League

Arsenal were in pre-season action on Wednesday night against Bayer Leverkusen with Mikel Arteta’s men putting on a show to beat the Bundesliga champions 4-1.

The Gunners are putting the final touches on their pre-season preparations and Wednesday night’s match indicated that the North London club will be challenging Man City once again for the Premier League title.

Arsenal open up their campaign with a home match with Wolves next week and look in good shape heading into the clash with Gary O’Neil’s team.

The Gunners’ second goal against Leverkusen showed just how sharp Arteta’s men are as it was of the highest quality from the moment the Premier League team won the ball back with their pressing.

Watch: Arsenal show why they will challenge for the Premier League title again with wonderful goal