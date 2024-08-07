Arsenal are prepared to lower their asking price for Eddie Nketiah according to reports with the striker set to leave the Emirates this summer.

French side Marseille have been in talks with the Gunners over a move for Nketiah but weren’t prepared to meet their asking price of €35m.

The Ligue 1 outfit had an offer of €27m rejected and aren’t prepared to go any higher than that for the Arsenal academy graduate.

Arsenal prepared to lower Nketiah asking price

Nketiah struggled last season as the Gunners got pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City and he started just 10 Premier League games, finding the back of the net six times in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is reportedly keen for a new challenge and Arsenal are opening to selling, but have so far been unwilling to budge on their asking price.

However, Foot Mercato have reported the Gunners are prepared to lower their asking price in order to help Nketiah secure a move to Marseille.

It remains to be seen if Marseille are still interested in the Englishman as they have agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, whilst they have also reportedly expressed an interest in Lens striker Elye Wahi.

Nketiah is thought to have agreed personal terms with the French side, but it’s unclear if a change in price will see Marseille return to the table.

Marseille are now managed by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and they have been busy in the market signing a number of players, including former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

The England international is under contract at the Emirates until 2027 and has scored 38 goals in 168 games for his boyhood club.

If Nketiah does leave north London he would become the next academy graudate to leave the club after Emile Smith Rowe joined Fulham.