Arsenal could end striker chase in the most spectacular way with Chelsea not out of the starting gate

With just over three weeks to go until the transfer window closes for business again, things are beginning to hot up for the likes of Arsenal and their Premier League rivals.

The Gunners have done consistent and studious business over the past few seasons, seemingly targeting certain areas and then zeroing in on the players they want with the minimum of fuss.

Compare and contrast that way of working with the ‘kid in a sweetshop’ style of London neighbours, Chelsea.

Di Marzio: Arsenal in the race for Osimhen

Under Todd Boehly, it’s appeared to be a case of if the American owner likes a player he’ll go out and buy them, regardless of whether they’re needed, and then expect the manager to produce a winning team.

We could see this manifest itself particularly under Mauricio Pochettino, and it’s little wonder the Argentinian quickly left under the ‘mutual consent’ route.

For a while now it’s seemed that the Blues have been courting Victor Osimhen, but, for once, they haven’t just been able to throw their money around and bring the Nigerian to the club.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have meant a much more stringent application of Financial Fair Play rules and the West London outfit just can’t afford Osimhen’s purchase without some significant sales or creative accounting, the latter of which could come back to bite them in future.

Perhaps that’s why Arsenal are solidly still in the race for the striker and could be moving towards a conclusion according to reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Not only would such a move really put Boehly’s nose out of joint, but it would surely sound the alarm bells for the Chelsea faithful.

In some respects, losing out on Osimhen, as seems the most likely scenario for Chelsea at present, will really see the chickens come home to roost at Stamford Bridge.